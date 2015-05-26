(Updates prices to close; adds portfolio manager comment)
* TSX ends down 136.59 points, or 0.90 percent, at 15,050.81
* Nine of TSX's 10 main groups decline
* Six decliners for every advancing stock
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 26 Canada's main stock index
stumbled on Tuesday as gold miners, banks and energy companies
led a broad sell-off that had value investors cheering as data
reminded the market that U.S. interest rates will eventually
rise.
With a long period of low borrowing costs, money has sloshed
into equities, one portfolio manager said. Some of the froth
could be removed with each economic report that prompts the U.S.
Federal Reserve closer to a rate hike.
"Markets are expensive and I've got cash, so I'm thrilled,"
said Norman Levine, managing director at Portfolio Management
Corp. "I've got stuff I want to buy and I'd love to see the
markets come down."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
lost 136.59 points, or 0.90 percent, to 15,050.81 for
its biggest one-day drop in several weeks. Of the 10 main
sectors, only info tech gained.
"We're not negative, we just think we're long, long overdue
a correction (in North American markets)," Levine said.
Among the heaviest weights were several major banks - which
all report earnings this week - as well as blue-chip oil and gas
names and major global gold miners.
But the pullback was also deep, with declining issues
outnumbered advancing ones by more than 6-to-1.
After a lackluster first quarter, the U.S. economy was
showing signs of getting back on track, the latest indicator
being better-than-expected durable goods orders.
"Durable goods orders have turned back around, the U.S.
economy is strengthening, the Fed raising interest rates is back
on," said Colin Cieszynski, senior market analyst at CMC Markets
Canada. "Even if it's not June, it may not be December either."
The resulting appreciation in the U.S. dollar hurt a range
of commodities, and by extension the Canadian market, which is
heavily populated by resource-related issuers.
The materials group, home to mining companies, fell 2
percent as gold prices slid. Barrick Gold Corp lost 3.7
percent to C$14.56, and Goldcorp Inc declined 3.5 percent
to C$21.72.
Oil fell nearly 3 percent, and energy stocks were
another heavy drag, down 1.5 percent. Suncor Energy Inc
shares fell 2 percent to C$36.21, while Canadian Natural
Resources lost 1.2 percent to C$37.95.
Financial stocks were off 0.9 percent, with Toronto-Dominion
Bank down 1.2 percent at C$55.69 and Royal Bank of
Canada slipping 0.9 percent to C$79.57.
