BRIEF-Xl Group Ltd's CEO's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 mln
* Xl Group Ltd - CEO Michael Mcgavick's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 million versus $12.7 million in 2015
TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, as resource and financial stocks helped lead the index's recovery from Friday's slump.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.85 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,054.94. Six of the index's 10 main groups advanced, including a 0.4 percent rise in materials and financial issues. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
* Xl Group Ltd - CEO Michael Mcgavick's total compensation for 2016 was $12.7 million versus $12.7 million in 2015
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc reports results for fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year
* Scansource Inc - On April 3, 2017, co, units entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement - SEC Filing