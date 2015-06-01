TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, as resource and financial stocks helped lead the index's recovery from Friday's slump.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.85 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,054.94. Six of the index's 10 main groups advanced, including a 0.4 percent rise in materials and financial issues. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)