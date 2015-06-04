* TSX ends down 135.29 points, or 0.89 percent, at 15,019.39
* All ten main sectors lower
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 4 Canada's main stock index fell
on Thursday as a tumble in oil prices stung energy producers and
bucking bond markets had investors backing away from utilities
and pipelines.
Investors are jittery about a slew of unresolved issues in
global financial markets, including uncertainty around when the
U.S. economy will be judged strong enough to merit Federal
Reserve rate hikes.
"The bond markets are forcing investors' hands, they are
making a move ahead of any central bank rate hikes that may or
may not come over the next year or two," said Elvis Picardo, a
strategist at Global Securities in Vancouver.
"With higher yields you're paying more for debt," he said.
That hurts debt-reliant sectors such as utilities, which fell 2
percent, and pipelines such as Enbridge Inc, the
heaviest individual weight on the index with a 1.9 percent
retreat to C$59.19.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 135.29 points, or 0.89 percent, at
15,019.39. All 10 main sectors on the index fell.
Crude oil fell ahead of a key producer meeting, base metals
prices retreated on concerns about slipping Chinese growth, and
Greece and its creditors talked some more.
"There are so many things overhanging the market right now,
we've got an OPEC meeting, we've got Greece, we've got economic
reports coming out, you name it," said Rick Hutcheon, president
at RKH Investments, adding that volumes were also drying up.
"We're just stuck in this funk right now until we get some
clarity as to where any of these issues are going to fall out."
Materials, which includes miners and fertilizer companies,
retreated 1.2 percent. Potash Corp fell 1.7 percent to
C$38.50, while Barrick Gold Corp lost 2.1 percent to
C$14.63.
The energy group retreated 1.4 percent. Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd declined 0.7 percent to C$37.72 and
TransCanada Corp gave up 2 percent to C$51.77.
Global's Picardo said slips in recently booming large-cap
stocks such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which fell 2.3
percent at C$291.17, were adding to the malaise.
"Once those leaders start turning around and heading south
it makes it really difficult for the index to hold up."
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
James Dalgleish)