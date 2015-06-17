(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 20.07 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,732.98
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups close lower
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 17 Canada's main stock index
slipped on Wednesday as the country's biggest banks retreated,
after the U.S. Federal Reserve moved cautiously towards rate
hikes later this year.
The central bank of Canada's main trading partner said the
U.S. economy is growing moderately as it trimmed its growth
forecasts and stretched out its timeline for higher borrowing
costs.
Toronto-Dominion Bank led the decliners, down 0.8
percent at C$53.86, while Royal Bank of Canada slipped
0.6 percent to C$78.05 and Bank of Nova Scotia declined
0.8 percent to C$65.28. The heavily-weighted financial group
fell 0.6 percent.
The biggest pushback came from the materials group, which
gained 0.8 percent overall, as miners benefited from a higher
gold price. Barrick Gold Corp rose 2.6 percent
to C$14.13.
Other major gainers included Canadian National Railway
, which rose 0.8 percent to C$73.95.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
slipped 20.07 points, or 0.14 percent, to 14,732.98.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups fell, while the energy
sector was barely positive.
Investors are reluctant to return to energy names as crude
prices struggle to move higher following last year's swoon.
"I do not think we can predict when and if there will be a
bottom, but it does certainly feel like the world is awash with
oil," said Diana Avigdor, a portfolio manager and head of
trading at Barometer Capital Management.
Crude prices, which rallied sharply earlier in the session,
pared much of their gains after data showed U.S. gasoline
inventories rose unexpectedly and stocks at Cushing also rose.
The TSX has struggled to hold on to gains since peaking at
2015 highs in mid-April.
"The Canadian market has meandered lower for the past month
and has really returned very poor results year-to-date, but that
was then, things can change quite rapidly," Barry Schwartz, vice
president and portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho and Leah Schnurr; Editing
by W Simon and Diane Craft)