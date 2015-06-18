(Updates market action and adds analyst's comment)
* TSX up 17.15 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,750.13
* Six of the index's 10 main sectors rise
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 18 Canada's main stock index
advanced marginally on Thursday, with gains limited by declines
in energy and financial shares, as the lift in market sentiment
provided by a more dovish U.S. Federal Reserve tone was undercut
by concern over the Greek debt crisis.
Investors who were worried about an impending Fed interest
rate hike took comfort in the view the Fed expressed in its
statement on Wednesday that slower economic growth would slow
the pace of rate hikes.
But expectations were low that Greece and its international
creditors will reach a deal to prevent the debt-ridden country
from defaulting at the end of June.
"Those seem to be the two things that are playing out here,"
said Ian Nakamoto, director of research at MacDougall,
MacDougall & MacTier. "We still have to wait another month or so
before earnings. I think that's why markets are focusing more on
these macro factors."
At 11:08 a.m. EDT (1508 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.15 points, or 0.12
percent, at 14,750.13. Six of the index's 10 main groups were
higher.
The mining-heavy materials group was up 0.6 percent, with
Goldcorp Inc rising 2 percent to C$20.77 and Barrick Gold
Corp up 1.7 percent at C$14.37. The gold miners got a
boost from more expensive bullion, which rallied on the Fed
comments.
Energy companies opened higher, extending gains from the
previous two sessions, but quickly reversed course as crude oil
prices pared earlier advances.
Seven of the 10 biggest drags on the index were either
energy or financial stocks. Suncor Energy Inc fell 0.9
percent to C$34.16, while Toronto-Dominion Bank dipped
0.5 percent to C$53.59.
The index's energy sector was off 0.6 percent. while
financials were down 0.3 percent.
($1=$1.22 Canadian)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)