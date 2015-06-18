(Adds strategist comment, updates market action to close)
* TSX ends up 37.66 points, or 0.26 percent, at 14,770.64
* Seven of the index's 10 main sectors rise
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 18 Canada's main stock index
advanced marginally on Thursday, with overall gains limited by
declines in energy and some financial shares, as the boost
provided by a more dovish U.S. Federal Reserve tone was undercut
by concern over the Greek debt crisis.
Investors worried about possibly drastic effects as the Fed
raises interest rates took comfort in the central bank's latest
view of the U.S. economy, which hints at a slower pace of rate
hikes.
"Equities seem to be taking some comfort from the Fed
announcement, however the benefits are not as far-reaching as
domestic investors would like with the TSX trailing the U.S.
today," said Shailesh Kshatriya, director of Canadian strategies
at Russell Investments.
The three main U.S. indexes gained at least 1 percent each,
with the Nasdaq closing at a record high.
Meanwhile expectations were low that Greece and its
creditors will reach a deal to prevent the debt-ridden country
from defaulting at the end of June.
"Those seem to be the two things that are playing out here,"
said Ian Nakamoto, director of research at MacDougall,
MacDougall & MacTier. "We still have to wait another month or so
before earnings."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 37.66 points, or 0.26 percent, at
14,770.64. Seven of the ten main sectors gained.
"Even with crude oil stable to slightly higher, the energy
sector is off and restraining the market overall," Russell's
Kshatriya said.
Seven of the 10 biggest drags on the index were either
energy or financial stocks, while technology names also slipped.
Suncor Energy Inc fell 1.3 percent to C$34.00 and
Encana Corp lost 2.7 percent to C$14.39, while
Toronto-Dominion Bank dipped 0.4 percent to C$53.64.
The index's energy sector was off 0.5 percent while info
tech fell 0.6 percent. Financials were down 0.1 percent.
The mining-heavy materials group was up 0.8 percent, with
Goldcorp Inc rising 1.8 percent to C$20.73 and Barrick
Gold Corp up 1.3 percent at C$14.31. The gold miners
got a boost from more expensive bullion, which rallied on the
Fed comments.
($1=$1.22 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway
and Meredith Mazzilli)