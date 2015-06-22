(Adds details, commentary, market moves throughout)
* TSX up 121.3 points, or 0.83 percent, to 14,774.42
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
TORONTO, June 22 Canada's main stock index
rallied broadly on Monday, bolstered by market optimism that an
eleventh-hour deal could be reached between debt-laden Greece
and its creditors.
Global markets, which had been growing increasingly nervous
over the possibility Greece will default and the surrounding
uncertainty, cheered on Monday on signs of a deal emerging from
last-minute meetings.
"Going into June, markets really didn't believe Greece might
default and leave the European Union, but over the last 10 days
it had become a very realistic probability," said Julie Brough,
vice president at Morgan Meighen & Associates.
"Now, with a new proposal ... You're getting a tentative
rally off of that, though clearly not recovering everything that
we've lost over it."
The most influential movers on the index were Royal Bank of
Canada, which rose 1.30 percent to C$77.82, and Bank of
Nova Scotia, which advanced 1.6 percent to C$65.37.
The financials group, which Brough noted was among the
interest-sensitive sectors seeing a rebound, climbed 1.1
percent.
At 11:16 a.m. EDT (1516 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 121.3 points, or 0.83
percent, to 14,774.42.
Of the index's 10 main groups, nine were in positive
territory. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the
TSX by 167 to 69, for a 2.42-to-1 ratio on the upside.
Only the materials group, home to mining firms, retreated,
hurt in part by copper prices that slipped on demand concerns
and gold prices that fell more than 1 percent over Greece, which
curbed safe-haven demand for the metal. The group was off 0.2
percent.
Gold futures fell 1.5 percent to $1,183.7 an ounce,
while copper prices declined 0.2 percent to $5,649 a
tonne.
Three of the 5 most influential decliners were gold mining
firms. Barrick Gold Corp's shares fell 2.3 percent to
C$13.76.
South of the border, Wall Street also rallied, with the
Nasdaq Composite index hitting a new record high of
5,156.98.
