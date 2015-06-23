(Updates market action and adds comments)

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, June 23 Canada's main stock index extended gains on Tuesday, tracking rises in stock markets around the world spurred by optimism that a deal can be reached to stave off a Greek debt default.

Technical drivers, including trading in the aftermath of Friday's "quadruple witching", in which a number of stock options contracts expired, also helped the TSX.

"Some of it is still the unwind from the quadruple witching ... A lot of technical stuff going on from the rebalancings on Friday," said Paul Hand, managing director at RBC Capital Markets.

"(Greece) is tangential in the sense that it doesn't really impact North American markets directly. But it's relief, hopefully, so we can get on to other things like what the economy's actually doing."

Top gainers among heavily weighted stocks included Royal Bank of Canada, which rose 0.70 percent to C$77.94, and Toronto-Dominion Bank, which advanced 0.7 percent to C$54.01.

The overall financials sector, which makes up nearly a third of the index, climbed 0.7 percent.

At 11:04 a.m. EDT (1504 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 93.83 points, or 0.63 percent, at 14,884.31. The index was trading at levels not seen in nearly two weeks.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups made gains. The tech sector, hurt by a more than 2 percent drop in Blackberry Ltd shares, was the lone declining group.

BlackBerry fell on uncertainty about what factors drove growth in the company's crucial software segment during the first quarter.

The market's overall upbeat tone pushed resource stocks higher despite lower commodity prices.

Other key gainers included pipeline company Enbridge Inc , which rose 1.3 percent to C$59.52, and miner Goldcorp Inc, up 2.4 percent at C$20.47. Energy stocks added 0.8 percent, while materials, home to mining companies, rose 0.7 percent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 185 to 56, for a 3.30-to-1 ratio on the upside.

($1=$1.23 Canadian)