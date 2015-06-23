(Adds analyst comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 114.43 points, or 0.77 percent, at 14,904.91
* Eight of the TSX index's 10 main groups rise
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, June 23 Canada's main stock index hit
its highest close in more than two weeks on Tuesday, extending
Monday's sharp rebound, as heavyweight energy, financial and
mining stocks gained in part on optimism about a deal to stave
off Greek default.
The energy sector jumped most, up 1.7 percent, as crude
prices popped higher ahead of U.S. data expected to show strong
demand for oil products.
Top gainers included Suncor Energy, which rose 2.3
percent to C$34.78, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd,
which added 2.5 percent to C$35.93.
But gains on the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite
index were widespread, with well over twice as many
advancing issuers as decliners.
"It shows how much liquidity there is in the market as soon
as you get release out of the whole Greece situation," said Sid
Mokhtari, market technician and director of institutional equity
research at CIBC World Markets.
The financials group gained 0.9 percent and materials, which
includes miners, added 0.7 percent.
While the catalyst appeared to be Greece, Mokhtari said the
excess liquidity itself was a more important sign for investors.
"There is a slow rotation occurring out of the bond market
and into stock markets" as investors act on assumptions of
higher U.S. interest rates coming from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Greece's leftwing government expressed confidence on Tuesday
that parliament would approve a debt deal with lenders, despite
an angry reaction from some of its own lawmakers who accused it
of caving in to pressure for more austerity.
The TSX gained 114.43 points, or 0.77 percent, to end at
14,904.91. That was its highest close since June 5. Eight of its
10 main sectors rose.
Technical drivers also helped, including trading in the
aftermath of Friday's "quadruple witching," in which a number of
stock options contracts expired.
"Some of it is still the unwind from the quadruple witching
... A lot of technical stuff going on from the rebalancings on
Friday," said Paul Hand, managing director at RBC Capital
Markets.
"(Greece) is tangential in the sense that it doesn't really
impact North American markets directly. But it's relief,
hopefully, so we can get on to other things like what the
economy's actually doing."
BlackBerry shares fell 3.9 percent to C$10.88 on uncertainty
about what factors drove growth in the company's crucial
software segment during the first quarter.
($1=$1.23 Canadian)
