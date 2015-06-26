(Updates throughout with market commentary, stock moves, details)

* TSX down 43.29 points, or 0.29 percent, to 14,854.21

* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were down

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index was down in relatively quiet trading on Friday with lower crude prices weighing on energy stocks and last-ditch talk efforts between Greece and its creditors to avoid a debt default dominating investor focus.

Resource stocks were the biggest drags on the index, with Transcanada Corp falling 1.79 percent to C$52.17, and Potash Corp declining 1.0 percent to C$38.93. Potash has approached German potash miner K+S with a takeover proposal that sources say is worth close to 8 billion euros.

Overall energy stocks retreated 0.7 percent, while the materials group, home to mining and other resource companies, gave back 0.6 percent.

At 11:22 a.m. EDT (1522 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 43.29 points, or 0.29 percent, to 14,854.21. Of the index's 10 main groups, half were in the red.

"Today might be quiet, but at some stage, there's going to be some action, because we are at the end of the month and the end of quarter ... there will be window dressing coming," said John Kinsey, portfolio manager at Caldwell Securities.

"The commodities are weaker because the oil prices have slid under $60 (a barrel) and are down again today, so that's got oil and energy stocks a little bit in the doldrums."

U.S. crude prices were down 1.2 percent to $58.96 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.0 percent to $62.59. Prices slipped as investors awaited the outcome over Greece as well as nuclear talks in Iran that could result in a surge in oil exports by the crude-producing country.

The heavily weighted financials tempered some of the losses, with a 0.2 percent rise.

Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 0.5 percent to C$54.46, while Bank of Nova Scotia was up 0.6 percent to C$66.91.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by 155 to 86, for a 1.80-to-1 ratio on the downside. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)