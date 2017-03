OTTAWA, July 3 Canada's main stock index was little changed shortly after the opening bell on Friday as energy and mining shares declined and as investors were cautious ahead of Sunday's referendum in Greece on whether to accept bailout terms.

At 9:32 a.m. EDT (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.43 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,626.56. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Peter Galloway)