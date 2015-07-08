By Leah Schnurr
| OTTAWA, July 8
OTTAWA, July 8 Canada's main stock index dropped
more than 1 percent on Wednesday, caught up in broader risk
aversion prompted by a sell-off in equities in China.
The declines on Bay Street were widespread and included
traditional safe havens such as financials, healthcare and
consumer discretionary stocks that had found favor with
investors last week.
The energy sector was the biggest drag, shedding nearly 2
percent as U.S. crude oil prices fell. Shares of gold
companies were among the few gainers and helped to cap declines
on the broader index early in the session as gold prices
edged up.
But the TSX extended its losses as the morning wore on,
unable to overcome the global flight to safety after China's
stock market resumed its rout, raising concerns that the turmoil
will destabilize China's economy.
The volatility in China exacerbated nervousness over whether
Europe would step in to keep Greece in the euro zone. The
country's prime minister pleaded in the European Parliament for
a fair deal for Greece.
"It's still Greece and China all over the headlines and what
those implications are," said Paul Hand, managing director at
RBC Capital Markets in Toronto.
"Canada is kind of a bystander in all this, collateral
damage in the sense that we are impacted by the global economy."
At 10:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 155.88 points, or
1.07 percent, at 14,468.62. All of the index's 10 main groups
were in negative territory.
The heavyweight financial sector retreated 1.0 percent with
Toronto Dominion down 1.20 percent at C$52.275. Royal
Bank of Canada fell 0.95 percent to C$75.72.
The gold miners sub-index climbed 0.8 percent while the
materials sector gave up early gains to fall 0.5 percent.
Goldcorp shares rose 2.0 percent to C$21.53 and
Barrick Gold rose 0.5 percent to C$13.16. Gold futures
rose 0.6 percent to $1,159.2 an ounce.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by
202 to 40, for a 5.05-to-1 ratio on the downside.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)