By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 9 Canada's main stock index fell
on Wednesday, hurt by broad weakness among miners and energy
companies that overshadowed a surge in shares of train and plane
maker Bombardier.
The index's heavyweight energy group lost 2.1 percent, as
oil prices fell nearly 4 percent, pressured by
ample supply and concerns that slowing economic growth is
curbing demand.
Suncor Energy Inc lost 1.1 percent to C$34.77 and
Canadian Natural Resources fell 1.7 percent to C$27.18.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 98.82 points, or 0.72 percent, at
13,531.85. Eight of its 10 main groups slipped. The materials
group, which includes miners, lost 1.6 percent.
"What interests me in Canada right now is some of these
sectors outside of resources, the more traditional industrials
and merchandising and consumers and things like that, because we
are starting to see the lower loonie have a positive impact on
other parts of the Canadian economy," said Colin Cieszynski, a
senior market analyst at CMC Markets Canada.
He said oil price volatility will likely continue for
several more weeks.
"We're a little bit early for bargain hunting," he said.
Bombardier jumped 22.7 percent to C$1.46 after Reuters
reported that the company had turned down a Chinese bid for
control of its rail unit.
The offer for the unit well exceeded the company's current
overall market valuation, helping buoy a stock badly battered in
the last year due to the company's huge debt load and delays and
cost overruns on its C Series line of commercial jets.
On the downside, gold miners were also among the heaviest
weights, with Goldcorp off 4.1 percent to C$16.82, and
Barrick Gold Corp declining 3.6 percent to C$8.29. Gold
futures fell 1.6 percent to $1,106.6 an ounce.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the TSX by
180 to 62, for a 2.90-to-1 ratio on the downside.
