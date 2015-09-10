* TSX up 68.1 points, or 0.5 percent, at 13,599.95

* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Sept 10 Canada's main stock index rose in morning trading on Thursday, buoyed by gains in some retailers on rosy results, although investor uncertainty remained over global growth prospects and ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision next week.

Shares in Dollarama Inc rose 4.2 percent to C$83.44 after the discount retailer reported better-than-expected profit.

At the other end of the retail spectrum, Hudson's Bay Co also pleased investors with its quarterly results, pushing its stock up 5.2 percent to C$23.93.

Meanwhile, Empire Co Ltd, owner of the Sobeys supermarket chain, fell 8 percent to C$84.44 after its quarterly report.

At 10:42 a.m. ET (1428 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.1 points, or 0.5 percent, at 13,599.95.

"My sense is the stock market will end the year higher than where it is today," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC Funds. "Right now, we're going through the indecision and the lack of clarity in terms of the Federal Reserve and China and what's happening in Europe."

The most influential gainers also included Canadian Pacific Railway, which rose 2.1 percent to C$194.18, and Sun Life Financial Inc, which added 3 percent to C$42.31.

The industrials group climbed 1.4 percent, while the heavyweight financials group retreated 0.2 percent.

On the other side of the ledger, Fairfax Financial fell 1.9 percent to C$575.08, and Royal Bank of Canada was off 0.3 percent at C$72.22.

Of the index's 10 main groups, nine were in positive territory. Advancers outnumbered decliners 131 to 110, for a 1.19-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The energy sector gained 0.8 percent, with U.S. crude prices up 1.4 percent to $44.76 a barrel and Brent crude adding 0.4 percent to $47.79. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)