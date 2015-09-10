* TSX up 68.1 points, or 0.5 percent, at 13,599.95
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 10 Canada's main stock index rose
in morning trading on Thursday, buoyed by gains in some
retailers on rosy results, although investor uncertainty
remained over global growth prospects and ahead of a U.S.
Federal Reserve rate decision next week.
Shares in Dollarama Inc rose 4.2 percent to C$83.44
after the discount retailer reported better-than-expected
profit.
At the other end of the retail spectrum, Hudson's Bay Co
also pleased investors with its quarterly results,
pushing its stock up 5.2 percent to C$23.93.
Meanwhile, Empire Co Ltd, owner of the Sobeys
supermarket chain, fell 8 percent to C$84.44 after its quarterly
report.
At 10:42 a.m. ET (1428 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 68.1 points, or 0.5
percent, at 13,599.95.
"My sense is the stock market will end the year higher than
where it is today," said Irwin Michael, portfolio manager at ABC
Funds. "Right now, we're going through the indecision and the
lack of clarity in terms of the Federal Reserve and China and
what's happening in Europe."
The most influential gainers also included Canadian Pacific
Railway, which rose 2.1 percent to C$194.18, and Sun
Life Financial Inc, which added 3 percent to C$42.31.
The industrials group climbed 1.4 percent, while the
heavyweight financials group retreated 0.2 percent.
On the other side of the ledger, Fairfax Financial
fell 1.9 percent to C$575.08, and Royal Bank of Canada
was off 0.3 percent at C$72.22.
Of the index's 10 main groups, nine were in positive
territory. Advancers outnumbered decliners 131 to 110, for a
1.19-to-1 ratio on the upside.
The energy sector gained 0.8 percent, with U.S. crude
prices up 1.4 percent to $44.76 a barrel and Brent crude
adding 0.4 percent to $47.79.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)