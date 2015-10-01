(Adds investor comment, details; updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 65.07 points, or 0.49 percent, at 13,241.89
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Oct 1 Canada's main stock index fell on
Thursday, as falling commodity prices weighed on resource stocks
and investors struggled to brush off concerns about slowing
global growth while waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve to
raise rates.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
had closed off a dismal third quarter with a 2 percent
rise in the previous session, but pared those gains to end
Thursday down 65.07 points, or 0.49 percent, at 13,241.89.
"It's symptomatic of a changing of the guard in the market,
I think there's a re-evaluation going on," said Rick Hutcheon,
president and chief operating officer at RKH Investments.
"People have given up on this year, now they're looking at
what they're going to do for next year, are things in fact going
to get better and if so, at what stage do you step in and put a
few marbles on some bets," he said.
He said he is looking to buy in Canada's beaten-down
cyclical sectors but is wary of trying to catch a falling knife,
that a Fed hike this year should boost confidence about economic
recovery, and that Canada should grow alongside its southern
neighbor.
"We're their biggest trading partner, we're going to get
dragged along for the ride," he said. "It doesn't mean we're
going to have robust or fabulous growth here but I think the
downside has been seen."
Nine of the 10 heaviest weights on the index were either
energy and materials names, with fertilizer producer Potash Corp
down 4.9 percent to C$26.08 and miner Goldcorp Inc
losing 3.8 percent to C$16.09.
Prices for crude oil, gold and copper all slipped.
Six of the index's 10 main groups fell, with two declining
issues for every advancer.
In corporate news, Bombardier Inc shares fell 8.9
percent to C$1.52 after the struggling plane and train maker
said it was exploring the sale of a stake in any of its business
units, not just rail, to ensure it can finish its much delayed
CSeries jet.
SNC Lavalin Group stock gained 2.7 percent to
C$38.99. The engineering and construction company reached a
settlement with the African Development Bank Group over
allegations that former employees had ordered illicit payments
to secure contracts for projects in the region.
Amaya Inc jumped 17 percent to C$28.50 after the
online gaming company won approval to operate its PokerStars and
Full Tilt brands in New Jersey.
(Additional reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by James
Dalgleish and Diane Craft)