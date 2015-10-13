* TSX down 73.92 points, or 0.53 percent, at 13,890.44

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO Oct 13 Canada's main stock index pulled back on Tuesday, with energy stocks stung by a drop in oil prices and investor sentiment hurt by weak trade data out of China.

Chinese imports plunged 20 percent in September, casting doubt on the strength of domestic demand in the world's second largest economy, while oil fell after the West's energy watchdog forecast a global supply glut would last through 2016.

The most influential decliners on the index included Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which fell 3.3 percent to C$31.00, and Suncor Energy Inc, which declined 0.6 percent to C$36.47.

The overall energy group retreated 2.6 percent.

The materials group fell 2 percent, with First Quantum Minerals Ltd down 8.5 percent to C$7.90 and Teck Resources Ltd declining 8.8 percent to C$8.78.

Prices for copper and gold also slipped.

At 9:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 73.92 points, or 0.53 percent, at 13,890.44.

It had broken above 14,000 for the first time since mid-August on Friday, and was closed for a public holiday on Monday.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with two declining stocks for every gainer.

The country's two main railway companies also weighed, with Canadian National Railway off 1.6 percent to C$79.14 and Canadian Pacific Railway down 2.5 percent at C$198.70.

On the positive side, a mix of consumer names and telecom stocks moved higher. Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard added 2.2 percent to C$61.19 and telecom company Telus Corp gained 1.3 percent to C$43.11.

(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)