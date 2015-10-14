(Adds details on early trading)

TORONTO, Oct 14 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by gains among gold mining stocks as the price of bullion hit its highest level since late June.

Miners were joined by heavyweight Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc as well as some energy names in the push higher.

Gold's rise was helped by increased bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hold off on raising interest rates this year amid soft U.S. data and concerns over deflationary pressures in China.

The most influential movers on the index included Goldcorp Inc, which rose 3.4 percent to C$19.07, and Barrick Gold Corp, which advanced 5.5 percent to C$10.23. Mining finance company Franco-Nevada Corp added 2.7 percent to C$65.58 and the overall materials group climbed 2.2 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 89.33 points, or 0.65 percent, at 13,934.06. Nine of its 10 main sectors gained, with consumer staples down.

Advancers outnumbered decliners by 167 to 64, for a 2.61-to-1 ratio on the upside.

Energy stocks climbed 0.9 percent, with Suncor Energy Inc up 0.8 percent to C$36.78, and Canadian Natural Resources advancing 0.9 percent to C$30.77. Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc added 0.6 percent to C$55.95.

Those gains occurred amid slips in crude prices on concerns a supply glut will persist and demand will slow.

Valeant, a large weight known for outsized swings, jumped 5.5 percent to C$228.57. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)