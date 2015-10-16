* TSX up 45.92 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,874.89
* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
TORONTO Oct 16 Canada's main stock index rose
on Friday, helped by a bounce back in Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc and gains in heavyweight financial
stocks.
At 9:53 a.m. ET (1353 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.92 points, or 0.33
percent, at 13,874.89. It is on track to slip 0.6 percent on the
week.
The most influential mover by far was Valeant, which jumped
2.6 percent to C$222.45, rebounding from a sharp fall the
previous day after it said it had been subpoenaed by U.S.
prosecutors over its drug pricing and patient-assistance
practices.
The financials group, which accounts for more than a third
of the index's weight, climbed 0.4 percent.
Gainers included Brookfield Asset Management,
which added 1.4 percent to C$43.52, and Toronto-Dominion Bank
, which advanced 0.5 percent to C$52.43.
The overall energy group slipped 0.2 percent despite oil
prices snapping a week-long decline, although some of its
biggest members rose.
The index was almost evenly split between advancers and
decliners, with six of the 10 main groups gaining.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)