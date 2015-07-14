(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends up 66.18 points, or 0.46 percent, at 14,599.40
* Nine of TSX's 10 main groups rise; financials slightly lower
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, July 14 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as
oil and gas stocks gained after a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and six
global powers left sanctions on the country's crude exports in place for now,
boosting energy prices.
The deal added to cautious optimism in recent sessions about an agreement to
avert Greece's exit from the euro currency bloc and a rebound in China equities
after a rout.
"There's a little bit more of a calm into the marketplace that's come over
the past couple of days," said Philip Petursson from the portfolio advisory
group at Manulife Asset Management.
The energy group, one of the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite
index most influential groups, jumped 1.9 percent. Suncor Energy Inc
rose 2 percent to C$35.05 and Encana Corp jumped 4.3 percent to
C$12.74.
U.S. crude prices gained 1.9 percent to $53.21 a barrel, while Brent
crude added 1.4 percent to $58.63.
The index rose 66.18 points, or 0.46 percent, to 14,599.40, with nine of the
ten main industry groups ending higher and financials barely lower.
But investors remained cautious on Canadian equities given expectations for
lackluster earnings reports in the coming weeks.
"There's still a good deal of uncertainty out there," Petursson said.
"There's still some risk to be had in terms of economic growth."
Among the most influential decliners on the day were pipeline operator
Enbridge Inc, which gave up 1 percent to C$58.20, and First Quantum
Minerals, which shed 2.5 percent to C$16.02.
Toronto-Dominion Bank dipped 0.4 percent to C$52.16 and Bank of
Nova Scotia edged 0.2 percent lower to C$63.79.
The overall financials sector, home to banks and insurers, retreated 0.1
percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners at a 2.3-to-1 ratio, with the index
posting six new 52-week highs and seven new lows.
($1=$1.27 Canadian)
