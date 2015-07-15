(Updates market action, adds quote, background on BoC rate cut)
TORONTO, July 15 Canada's main stock index rose
on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada cut interest rates,
helping boost shares of financial companies and energy
producers.
The benchmark Canadian index is up for a fourth straight
session, and the equity market has recently benefited after
Greece recently reached a bailout deal.
The Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate by a quarter
percentage point to 0.5 percent, saying an unexpected economic
contraction throughout the first half of the year had added to
excess capacity and put downward pressure on inflation.
"You can't fault the bank for it, given the numbers are
coming in as they are," said David Cockfield, managing director
and portfolio manager at Northland Wealth Management.
He said that the lower Canadian dollar would be a positive
for Canadian equity markets.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was up 54.07 points, or 0.37 percent, at 14,653.47.
All 10 main sectors on the index were higher.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector,
gained. Toronto Dominion Bank advanced 0.2 percent to
C$52.24, and Sun Life Financial Inc climbed 0.2 percent
to C$42.45.
Shares of energy producers added 0.3 percent. Suncor Energy
Inc was up 0.6 percent at C$35.27, and Enbridge Inc
climbed 1.1 percent to C$58.83.
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)