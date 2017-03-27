CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as financial, energy stocks lead broad retreat
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday as strength in gold-mining shares amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets like precious metals helped offset a slight decline in the energy sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 63.55 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,506.22. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith and John Tilak; Editing by Leslie Adler)
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as energy stocks, dragged by lower oil prices, and financials led broad declines.
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.