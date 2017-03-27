TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday as strength in gold-mining shares amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets like precious metals helped offset a slight decline in the energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 63.55 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,506.22. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith and John Tilak; Editing by Leslie Adler)