* TSX up 13.74 points, or 0.09 percent, to 15,598.14

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups trade higher

TORONTO, April 4 Canada's main stock index advanced on Tuesday as gains in gold and oil prices helped boost the mining and energy sectors.

Gold prices rose on a weaker dollar and sluggish U.S. economic data. Oil prices climbed due to expectations for a decline in U.S. crude inventories.

The energy group climbed 0.1 percent. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd added 0.4 percent to C$43.91, and Encana Corp gained 0.5 percent to C$15.69.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 percent. Barrick Gold Corp rose 0.9 percent to C$26.07, and Goldcorp Inc added 0.5 percent to C$19.93.

At 10:02AM ET (1402 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 13.74 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,598.14. Of the index's 10 main groups six were in positive territory.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.6 percent to $50.53 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.8 percent to $53.56.

Gold futures rose 0.4 percent to $1,255.5 an ounce. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)