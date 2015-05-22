May 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday, ahead of domestic
inflation and retail sales data.
Inflation is expected to have cooled to an annual 1 percent
rate in April, while the core measure is seen holding at a
firmer 2.4 percent.
Retail sales, to be released at the same time, are expected
to have increased by a modest 0.3 percent in March.
Inflation and retail sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.34
percent at 7:20 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
rebounded on Thursday as financial and energy stocks, bolstered
by a rally in oil prices, pushed the TSX to its best performance
in more than a week.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.09 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.08 percent.
TOP STORIES
The largest group of shareholders in oil producer Pacific
Rubiales Energy Corp is "extremely disappointed" in a
C$6.50-per-share takeover bid from Alfa SAB de CV and
Harbour Energy Ltd, and will vote against the deal, the
investors said on Thursday.
Smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd said it plans to buy
back 12 million shares, sending its stock up nearly 2 percent in
extended trading in the United States on Thursday.
Hootsuite, a provider of software to manage social media on
a global scale and one of Canada's most valuable tech startups,
hinted on Thursday that it may move up its timeline on an
initial public offering in light of the success of fellow
Canadian startup Shopify.
COMMODITIES AT 7:20 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,211.90; +0.62 pct
US crude : $60.12; -0.99 pct
Brent crude : $65.73; -1.20 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,213; -0.62 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc : Paradigm
Capital raises target price to C$19 from C$14.25; raises rating
to "buy" from "hold"
Canam Group Inc : Raymond James raises target price
to C$18 from C$16; rating "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0830 CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior -0.1 pct
0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.2
pct
0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 1.7 pct; Prior 1.8
pct
0830 CPI Index, NSA For Apr: Expected 236.71; Prior 236.12
0830 Core CPI Index, SA For Apr: Prior 240.79
0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Apr: Prior -0.2 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 134.6
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 1.2 pct
1130 Cleveland fed CPI for Apr: Prior 0.2 pct
