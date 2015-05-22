(Adds inflation, retail sales data)
May 22 Stock futures pared gains and indicated a
slightly higher start for Canada's main stock index on Friday
after weaker-than-expected inflation data.
Canada's annual inflation rate cooled to 0.8 percent in
April, making for the smallest increase since October 2013, due
to cheaper energy, data from Statistics Canada showed.
Canadian retail sales rose 0.7 percent in March, climbing
for the second month in a row as consumers spent more on cars,
food and alcohol, according to data from Statistics Canada.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.09
percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
rebounded on Thursday as financial and energy stocks, bolstered
by a rally in oil prices, pushed the TSX to its best performance
in more than a week.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.09 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.02 percent.
TOP STORIES
The largest group of shareholders in oil producer Pacific
Rubiales Energy Corp is "extremely disappointed" in a
C$6.50-per-share takeover bid from Alfa SAB de CV and
Harbour Energy Ltd, and will vote against the deal, the
investors said on Thursday.
Smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd said it planned to
buy back 12 million shares.
Hootsuite, a provider of software to manage social media on
a global scale and one of Canada's most valuable tech startups,
hinted on Thursday that it might move up its timeline on an
initial public offering in light of the success of fellow
Canadian startup Shopify.
COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,211.90; +0.62 pct
US crude : $60.11; -1.00 pct
Brent crude : $65.69; -1.28 pct
LME 3-month copper : $6,153; -1.58 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc : Paradigm
Capital raises price target to C$19 from C$14.25; raises rating
to "buy" from "hold"
Canam Group Inc : Raymond James raises target price
to C$18 from C$16; rating "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 CPI mm, SA for Apr: Actual 0.1 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0830 CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Actual -0.2 pct; Prior -0.1 pct
0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Apr: Actual 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Actual 1.8 pct; Prior 1.8 pct
0830 CPI Index, NSA For Apr: Actual 236.60; Prior 236.12
0830 Core CPI Index, SA For Apr: Actual 241.41; Prior 240.79
0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Apr: Actual 0.0 pct; Prior
-0.2 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 134.6
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 1.2 pct
1130 Cleveland fed CPI for Apr: Prior 0.2 pct
($1= C$1.22)
