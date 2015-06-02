Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Tuesday, helped by a rise in oil prices.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended higher on Monday, with gains in shares of an auto parts maker, a pharmaceutical company and a dollar store operator helping offset losses in energy shares.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.14 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent.

TOP STORIES

Retailer Hudson's Bay has made an indicative offer for Metro's department store chain Kaufhof, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Firefighters made progress in battling wildfires in northern Alberta on Monday that have shut in 10 percent of total oil sands production, and workers began returning to some sites to assess damage.

Three tobacco companies said on Monday that they would appeal a Canadian court ruling that awarded more than C$15 billion in damages to Quebec smokers in two related class action cases.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,190.80; +0.21 pct

US crude : $60.96; +1.25 pct

Brent crude : $65.47; +0.91 pct

LME 3-month copper : $6,002.50; -0.36 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Quantum Minerals : Bernstein starts coverage with "outperform" rating, C$23.75 price target

Pembina Pipeline : Canaccord Genuity starts coverage with C$48 price target

Kirkland Lake Gold : National Bank Financial raises price target to C$7.25 from C$6.50

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.3 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 1.6 pct

0945 ISM-New York Index for May: Prior 681.7

1000 Durables ex-def, R mm for Apr: Prior 0.2 pct

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Apr: Prior -0.5 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for Apr: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior 2.1 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Apr: Prior 0.5 pct

1000 Nondef cap ex-air R mm for Apr: Prior 1.0 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Apr: Prior -0.1 pct

1330 Domestic car sales for May: Expected 5.41 mln; Prior 5.31 mln

1330 Domestic truck sales for May: Expected 8.00 mln; Prior 7.86 mln

1330 Total vehicle sales for May: Expected 17.00 mln; Prior 16.50 mln

1330 All car sales for May: Prior 7.36 mln

1330 All truck sales for May: Prior 9.14 mln

