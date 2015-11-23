Nov 24 Canada's main stock index looked set to open lower on Monday following another selloff in global commodities, with gold falling toward a near six-year low.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.10 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index pulled back on Friday as weakness in heavyweight energy and material stocks amid volatile oil price action and a disappointing drop in retail sales tarnished a week of decent gains.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent. (Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board are nearing a deal to acquire Petco Holdings Inc, valuing it at around $4.7 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

Canada's national energy regulator has halted construction on a new TransCanada Corp natural gas pipeline after reviewing evidence that it may have spilled a toxic drilling fluid into a major Western Canadian river, a spokesman said on Friday.

The Canadian province of Alberta, home to the country's controversial oil sands, said on Sunday it will implement an economy-wide tax on carbon emissions in 2017, addressing long-standing criticism it is not doing enough to combat climate change.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,067.6; -0.82 pct

US crude : $42.11; +0.7 pct

Brent crude : $45.4; +1.75 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,499; -1.77 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Montreal : KBW raises target price to C$79 from C$78

Bank of Nova Scotia : KBW cuts target price to C$63 from C$64

Timmins Gold Corp : Numis cuts to hold from buy; cuts target price to C$0.24 from C$1.10

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Oct: Prior -0.37

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Nov: Expected +53.9; Prior +54.1

1000 Existing home sales for Oct: Expected 5.40 mln; Prior 5.55 mln

1000 Existing home sales pct change for Oct: Expected -1.9 pct; Prior +4.7 pct

($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)