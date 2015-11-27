Nov 27 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices fell on
disappointing economic data from China and supply concerns.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.08
percent at 7:10 a.m. ET.
Producer prices and raw materials prices data for October
are due at 08:30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index rose marginally on Thursday,
helped by gains for some heavyweight bank stocks ahead of their
earnings next week and rising materials stocks, while energy
names slipped in line with a fall in crude oil prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.01 percent at 7:10 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-mini futures 0.08
percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures 0.25 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canada's two most populous provinces gave better than
expected budget updates on Thursday, as Ontario got help from
the initial public offering of utility Hydro One Ltd and
Quebec clamped down on spending.
Canada will give an extra C$100 million ($75 million) to the
United Nations' refugee agency to help it deal with the Syrian
crisis, International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau
said on Thursday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,064.5; -0.51 pct
US crude : $42.09; -2.25 pct
Brent crude : $45.11; -0.77 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,625; -0.23 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc : Desjardins cuts target
price to C$21 from C$23
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
No economic data is scheduled for release.
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.33)
(Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)