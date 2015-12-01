(Updates after GDP data)
Dec 1 Canada's main stock index was set to open
higher on Tuesday after data showed the country's economy
returned to growth in the third quarter.
GDP increased at an annualized rate of 2.3 percent last
quarter, just shy of the 2.4 percent growth analysts had
expected.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.57
percent at 8:35 a.m. ET (1335 GMT).
Canada's main stock index rallied on Monday, led by strength
in resource stocks and as financial shares rose ahead of bank
earnings reports this week. However, the index lost 0.4 percent
in November.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.44 percent at 8:35 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.36 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.34 percent.
TOP STORIES
Bank of Montreal reported a higher quarterly
profit, benefiting from growth in its U.S. personal and
commercial banking unit, and it increased its quarterly
dividend.
Bank of Nova Scotia reported a higher quarterly
profit, helped by asset growth and favorable foreign exchange
moves.
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd set a capital expenditure
target of C$295 million ($221 million) for 2016, down about 35
percent from the estimated budget for 2015, saying the Syncrude
oil sands project would help raise output at lower costs.
COMMODITIES AT 8:35 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,069.60; +0.39 pct
US crude : $41.49; -0.43 pct
Brent crude : $44.35; -0.58 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,605; +0.41 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc : RBC cuts price target to
C$20 from C$24
Cenovus Energy Inc : Goldman Sachs raises to
"neutral" from "sell"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior +0.9 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +1.5 pct
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Nov: Prior 52.6
1000 Construction spending mm for Oct: Expected +0.5 pct;
Prior +0.6 pct
1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Nov: Expected 50.5; Prior
50.1
1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid Index for Nov: Expected
40.0; Prior 39.0
1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Nov: Expected
48.4; Prior 47.6
1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Nov: Prior 52.9
1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Nov: Prior 5.6
1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenue Index for Nov: Prior 7.6
1330 Domestic car sales for Nov: Expected 5.80 mln; Prior
5.89 mln
1330 Domestic truck sales for Nov: Expected 8.52 mln; Prior
8.61 mln
1330 Total vehicle sales for Nov: Expected 18.10 mln; Prior
18.24 mln
1330 All car sales for Nov: Prior 8.01 mln
1330 All truck sales for Nov: Prior 10.23 mln
