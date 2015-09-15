Sept 15 Stock futures pointed to a flat opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors treaded
cautiously ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were flat at
7:45 a.m. ET.
No major economic data is due for the day.
Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as oil prices fell
and more weak data from China added to concerns that growth in
the world's second largest economy was slowing.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.05 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.01 percent.
TOP STORIES
Voters are drifting away from Canada's ruling Conservatives
in Ontario, the province that holds the key to the Oct. 19
general election, and if the trend continues it will cost Prime
Minister Stephen Harper his 10-year grip on power.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,105.2; -0.14 pct
US crude : $44.38; +0.77 pct
Brent crude : $46.64; +0.56 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,286.50; -0.42 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Valeant Pharmaceuticals : BMO raises target price to
$293 from $285
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Sep: Expected -0.75; Prior
-14.92
0830 Retail sales mm for Aug: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.6
pct
0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Aug: Expected 0.2 pct;
Prior 0.4 pct
0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Aug: Prior 0.4 pct
0830 Retail control for Aug: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.3 pct
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.3 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 1.3 pct
0915 Industrial output mm for Aug: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior
0.6 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for Aug: Expected 77.8 pct;
Prior 78.0 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for Aug: Expected -0.3 pct;
Prior 0.8 pct
1000 Business inventories mm for Jul: Expected 0.1 pct;
Prior 0.8 pct
