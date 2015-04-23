TORONTO, April 23 Canada's main stock index was lower shortly after the open on Thursday, as declines among bank stocks offset moderate gains among energy and resource issues.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 9.97 points, or 0.07 percent, to 15,294.8. Six of the index's 10 key sectors were trading lower. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)