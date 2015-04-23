BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes Care prices common stock offering of 18 mln shares
TORONTO, April 23 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday, with energy and mining companies leading the way on the back of higher commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 87.58 points, or 0.57 percent, at 15,392.35. All ten of the index's key sectors ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: