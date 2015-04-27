(Updates to early trading)
* Miners gain as commodity prices rise
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index
gained on Monday as buoyant metal prices helped mining stocks
rise and investors cheered first-quarter results from Restaurant
Brands International Inc.
Restaurant Brands, formed by Burger King's takeover of
Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim Hortons last year, gained
1.5 percent to C$51.36 as first-quarter revenue more than
doubled compared with the fourth quarter.
Miners accounted for four of the five biggest positive
impacts on the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
, as prices for copper, nickel and iron ore rose on
hopes for stimulus in major buyer China. Gold also rose ahead of
a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd jumped 6 percent to
C$18.59, Barrick Gold Corp advanced 2.4 percent to
C$15.60 and Silver Wheaton Corp added 3.3 percent to
C$24.08.
The overall materials group climbed 1.3 percent.
Oil and gas stocks were off a touch, as crude prices
steadied.
"The energy run that we've had is, in the very short term,
banking up to tough levels on a technical front to be able to
sustain itself on the upside," said Sid Mokhtari, a market
technician at CIBC World Markets.
Energy stocks have recovered some 15 percent over the last
month, after a precipitous fall in the second half of 2014.
At 10:52 a.m. (1452 GMT), the TSX index was up 3.59 points,
or 0.02 percent, at 15,411.92. Six of the ten main sectors
gained.
"It's a more stable environment right now, given that we've
taken away the volatility with the big selloff we had in the oil
patch," Mokhtari said.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Bernadette Baum)