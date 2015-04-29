BRIEF-Tanger increases dividend 5.4 pct
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3425 per share for q1 ended March 31, 2017
TORONTO, April 29 Canada's main stock index opened broadly lower on Wednesday, ahead of the Federal Reserve statement and after data showed U.S. growth stalled sharply in the first quarter, fortifying expectations the central bank will be in no rush to hike interest rates.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell for a third straight session, down 81.79 points, or 0.53 percent, to 15,264.28. All 10 of the index's main sectors were in retreat. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* PPG acquires remaining interest in IVC joint venture in Asia
* Roger Millay, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, will be voluntarily retiring, effective October 2, 2017