TORONTO May 8 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, with gains in most sectors, but energy stocks declined for the fifth straight session.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 24.69 points, or 0.16 percent, to 15,113.51. Eight of the index's 10 main groups advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)