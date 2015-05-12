BRIEF-West Mountain Environmental Corp's Chinese legal counsel files motion to refer contract dispute
* Chinese legal counsel filed motion to refer contract dispute with Shanghai Hehui Environmental Technology
TORONTO May 12 Canada's main stock index opened broadly lower on Tuesday, with all 10 of the index's main groups retreating into negative territory.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 71.96 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,080.68 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BRASILIA, March 23 The European Union has asked Brazil to voluntarily suspend all shipments of meat to its member countries to avoid imposing a ban that would take time to lift, but the Brazilian government has not agreed, EU diplomats in Brasilia told Reuters on Thursday.