TORONTO May 15 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, as the index's most influential sectors, energy, financials and materials, led declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 16.67 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,011.45 shortly after the open. Half of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)