UPDATE 2-Sealed Air to sell Diversey Care to Bain Capital for $3.2 bln
* Shares fall as much as 4 pct (Adds analyst comment, shares)
TORONTO May 15 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, as the index's most influential sectors, energy, financials and materials, led declines.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 16.67 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,011.45 shortly after the open. Half of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Shares fall as much as 4 pct (Adds analyst comment, shares)
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 South Africa's Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will arrive in the country on Tuesday morning after President Jacob Zuma asked him to return home immediately from an investor roadshow abroad, the Treasury said on Monday.