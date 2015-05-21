BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
TORONTO May 21 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as higher crude prices helped lift energy stocks for the third straight session.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 30.88 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,103.71. Among the index's 10 biggest groups, only the tech sector was in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption