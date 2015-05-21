TORONTO May 21 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as higher crude prices helped lift energy stocks for the third straight session.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index climbed 30.88 points, or 0.2 percent, to 15,103.71. Among the index's 10 biggest groups, only the tech sector was in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)