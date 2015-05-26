TORONTO May 26 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, with mining and energy names leading the declines on lower commodity and resource prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 25.56 points, or 0.17 percent, to 15,161.84. Six of the index's 10 main sectors advanced, however. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)