Amazon moving staff at Quidsi parenting products unit after losses
March 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.
TORONTO May 28 Canada's main stock index rose slightly in early trade on Thursday, with banking stocks performing well as three of the country's biggest lenders posted better-than-expected earnings.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 11.96 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,122.43 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump plans to sign a repeal of Obama-era broadband privacy rules as a bigger fight looms over rules governing the openness of the internet, the White House said on Wednesday.