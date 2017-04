TORONTO, June 3 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, as gains in shares of some miners and banks helped offset weakness in the energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 10.80 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,115.54. Half of the ten main sectors rose and decliners barely outnumbered advancing issues, 113 to 112. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)