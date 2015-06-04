TORONTO, June 4 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, hurt by declines in energy stocks, financials, and materials companies, which make up two-thirds of the index's weight.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.49 points, or 0.35 percent, at 15,101.19 shortly after the open. Only two of the 10 main sectors represented on the index were on the rise. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)