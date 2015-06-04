BRIEF-Barrick reports restrictions at Veladero mine heap leach facility
* Reports restrictions at Veladero mine's heap leach facility
TORONTO, June 4 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, hurt by declines in energy stocks, financials, and materials companies, which make up two-thirds of the index's weight.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.49 points, or 0.35 percent, at 15,101.19 shortly after the open. Only two of the 10 main sectors represented on the index were on the rise. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Reports restrictions at Veladero mine's heap leach facility
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, March 31 Merger and acquisitions involving Asian companies fell 39 percent in the first quarter of 2017 to $176 billion, the lowest level in nearly three years and highlighting a sharp pull back in overseas deals by Chinese firms.