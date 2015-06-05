BRIEF-Total Energy announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Total Energy Services Inc announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp On the tsx
TORONTO, June 5 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, as resource stocks led the market lower, while stronger-than-expected North American jobs data raised expectations of a September interest rate hike in the United States and dampened the likelihood of the Bank of Canada cutting rates.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 64.09 points, or 0.43 percent, to 14,955.30 shortly after the open. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory with Saputo Inc, down 4.7 percent at C$31.01, leading declines. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Willbros announces new president of Canada segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IGM Financial Inc announces march 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management