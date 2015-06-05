TORONTO, June 5 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Friday and slipped 0.4 percent on the week, as investors stepped back from a range of sectors amid broad economic uncertainty.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 62.23 points, or 0.41 percent, at 14,957.16. That was its first sub-15,000 finish since mid-May. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)