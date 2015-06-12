BRIEF-Gurnet Point to acquire Innocoll Holdings for $209 mln
* Gurnet Point L.P. enters into agreement to acquire Innocoll Holdings Plc
OTTAWA, June 12 Canada's main stock index was lower shortly after the opening bell on Friday, as shares of energy companies fell alongside the price of oil.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 42.17 points, or 0.28 percent, to 14,788.71. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 5 McDonald's Corp's U.S. unit said it appointed Morgan Flatley as U.S. chief marketing officer, Farhan Siddiqi to head U.S. Digital and Linda VanGosen as the head of U.S. Menu.