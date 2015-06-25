BRIEF-Volkswagen says it has U.S. EPA approval to sell repaired diesels - Bloomberg
* Volkswagen says it has U.S. EPA approval to sell repaired diesels - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2oiJXyQ Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 25 Canada's main stock index was marginally lower on Thursday in early trading, as losses among energy names offset gains in other sectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 7.51 points, or 0.05 percent, to 14,940 shortly after the open after initially rising. Half of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ABUJA, March 29 A consortium led by General Electric submitted the only bid for a Nigerian railway concession project worth around $2 billion for two lines connecting northern cities to others in the south, a procurement process adviser said on Wednesday.