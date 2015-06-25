TORONTO, June 25 Canada's main stock index was marginally lower on Thursday in early trading, as losses among energy names offset gains in other sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 7.51 points, or 0.05 percent, to 14,940 shortly after the open after initially rising. Half of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)