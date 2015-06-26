Akzo Nobel CEO says PPG proposal is insufficient
AMSTERDAM, April 3 Akzo Nobel CEO Ton Buechner repeated on Monday his opposition to a March 20 takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries, saying he sees no merit in negotiating with PPG.
TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, tracking global markets, as last-ditch talk efforts between Greece and its creditors dominated investor focus, while lower crude prices weighed on energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 41.1 points, or 0.28 percent, to 14,856.40. Six of the index's 10 main groups were in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
QUITO, April 3 Socialist candidate Lenin Moreno on Monday celebrated victory in Ecuador's presidential election, bucking a shift to the right in South America, but his conservative challenger demanded a recount as supporters took to the streets in protest.