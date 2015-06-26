TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, tracking global markets, as last-ditch talk efforts between Greece and its creditors dominated investor focus, while lower crude prices weighed on energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 41.1 points, or 0.28 percent, to 14,856.40. Six of the index's 10 main groups were in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)