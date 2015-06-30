TORONTO, June 30 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, winning back some value after Monday's precipitous drop as banks rebounded and rising oil prices helped energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 98.28 points, or 0.68 percent, at 14,588.43 shortly after the open. It had fallen more than 2 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)