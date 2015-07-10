TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index rallied shortly after the open on Friday, reversing some of Thursday's losses, as investors took their cues from global markets optimistic that a deal could be reached over Greece, and Chinese stocks stabilized.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 113.8 points, or 0.8 percent, to 14,392.29. All 10 of the index's main sectors were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)