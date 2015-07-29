TORONTO, July 29 Canada's main stock index was marginally firmer shortly after the open on Wednesday, but moves were extremely limited ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate statement due later this afternoon.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 9.23 points, or 0.07 percent, to 14,086.59. Half of the index's 10 main groups were positive, including the heavily weighted financials group. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)