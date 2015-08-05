BRIEF-Power Solutions International appoints Shaojun Sun as chairman
* Pursuant to agreement entered by co and Weichai, Shaojun Sun appointed to serve as chairman of co -sec filing
TORONTO Aug 5 Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain on Wednesday, its sixth straight rise, as investors bought into banks and consumer names and pulled back from resource companies.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 11.94 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,502.99. Six of the 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* DXC Technology - On April 3, 2017, DXC, incremental lenders providing such incremental commitments exercised an option under revolving credit agreement
TORONTO, April 6 Canada's main stock index climbed modestly on Thursday, helped by energy and financial stocks, but the market was mostly subdued ahead of a big meeting between the United States and China, and employment data due on Friday.